  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu files police complaint against stalker

    By
    |

    Kozhikode, Nov 22: Popular Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has filed a complaint against a man, who has allegedly been harassing her through social media, following which police have filed a case.

    Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu files police complaint against stalker

    The actress has also stated that the man was stalking her family for the past one month. "A case was registered two days ago. We are investigating," a police officer said but did not elaborate.

    A case under section 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and 120-O (penalty for causing nuisance) of the Kerala Police act has been registered.

    The actress, who made her Hindi film debut with "Qarib Qarib Single" opposite Irrfan Khan in 2017, has essayed roles in Tamil and Kannada films as well.

    Parvathy is a two-time winner of the Kerala state best actress award and her memorable roles in Malayalam films include "Take Off", " Uyare", "Bangalore Days", "Ennu Ninte Moideen" and "Charlie".

    More THIRUVANANTHAPURAM News

    Read more about:

    malayalam actress complaint kerala

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue