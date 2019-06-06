Keep youself updated with latestThiruvananthapuram News
KPSC's Kerala govt jobs: Technician vacancies announced; How to apply online for KPSC jobs
Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram, June 06: Kerala govt jobs have been announced by the KPSC. KPSC has invited application for six Technician Grade-II (Electrician) job openings on its official website www.keralapsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for KPSC Technician Grade-II job openings is July 03, 2019.
KPSC recruitment process for Technician Grade-II (Electrician) is being held to fill up vacancies in KCMMF or Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, a Kerala govt undertaking.
KPSC official notification for Technician Grade-II (Electrician) job openings: Click Here
How to apply online for KPSC Technician Grade-II job openings:
- Please visit www.keralapsc.gov.in/
- First you need to register, so click on "One time registration" link on home page.
- Once registered, login using User- ID and password.
- Candidates shall click on the 'Apply Now' button of the respective post in the Notification link for applying for a post.
- Enter required instructions and fill up the form.
- Submit
- Take printout of final acknowledgement
How to register for KPSC jobs:
- For creating a new registration click the link "One Time Registration"
- Registered users can login to their profile using this link- Login
- Instructions for new registration - Click Here
- Instructions for registered candidates - Click Here
- Mode of submitting applications - Click Here