KPSC's Kerala govt jobs: Technician vacancies announced; How to apply online for KPSC jobs

Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, June 06: Kerala govt jobs have been announced by the KPSC. KPSC has invited application for six Technician Grade-II (Electrician) job openings on its official website www.keralapsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for KPSC Technician Grade-II job openings is July 03, 2019.

KPSC recruitment process for Technician Grade-II (Electrician) is being held to fill up vacancies in KCMMF or Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, a Kerala govt undertaking.

KPSC official notification for Technician Grade-II (Electrician) job openings: Click Here

How to apply online for KPSC Technician Grade-II job openings:

Please visit www.keralapsc.gov.in/

First you need to register, so click on " One time registration " link on home page.

" link on home page. Once registered, login using User- ID and password.

Candidates shall click on the 'Apply Now' button of the respective post in the Notification link for applying for a post.

Enter required instructions and fill up the form.

Submit

Take printout of final acknowledgement

How to register for KPSC jobs:

For creating a new registration click the link " One Time Registration "

" Registered users can login to their profile using this link- Login

Instructions for new registration - Click Here

Instructions for registered candidates - Click Here

Mode of submitting applications - Click Here