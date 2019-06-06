KPSC's Kerala govt jobs: Technician vacancies announced; How to apply online for KPSC jobs

  • search
    Thiruvananthapuram, June 06: Kerala govt jobs have been announced by the KPSC. KPSC has invited application for six Technician Grade-II (Electrician) job openings on its official website www.keralapsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for KPSC Technician Grade-II job openings is July 03, 2019.

    KPSC recruitment

    KPSC recruitment process for Technician Grade-II (Electrician) is being held to fill up vacancies in KCMMF or Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, a Kerala govt undertaking.

    KPSC official notification for Technician Grade-II (Electrician) job openings: Click Here

    How to apply online for KPSC Technician Grade-II job openings:

    • Please visit www.keralapsc.gov.in/
    • First you need to register, so click on "One time registration" link on home page.
    • Once registered, login using User- ID and password.
    • Candidates shall click on the 'Apply Now' button of the respective post in the Notification link for applying for a post.
    • Enter required instructions and fill up the form.
    • Submit
    • Take printout of final acknowledgement

    How to register for KPSC jobs:

    • For creating a new registration click the link "One Time Registration"
    • Registered users can login to their profile using this link- Login
    • Instructions for new registration - Click Here
    • Instructions for registered candidates - Click Here
    • Mode of submitting applications - Click Here

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 9:16 [IST]
