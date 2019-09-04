Kerala Today Lottery Result: Akshaya AK-411 Result, win rs 60 lakh

  • search
    Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 04: The Kerala Today Lottery Result Akshaya AK-411 lottery result will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The ticket is priced at Rs 30. The draw was conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results began at 3 pm and the full results was made available at 4 pm.

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

    The first prize is Rs 60 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 5,000, 2,000 1,000 and 500. The 8th prize is Rs 100. The result once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/08/kerala-lottery-result -08-08-2019-karunya-plus-kn-277.html

