Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-193 Lottery results LIVE, now

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21: The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-193 lottery result has been declared today. The result are available on the official website.

    The draw was conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results began at 3 pm and the full results was made available at 4 pm.

    Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-193 Lottery result: List of winners soon

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

    The first prize is Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively.

    There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs 2,000, 1,000, 500 and 200. The 8th prize is Rs 100. The result are available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2020/01/Kerala-Lottery-Result-21-01-2020-Sthree-Sakthi-SS-193.html.

