Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-70 prize structure and direct link to buy ticket

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 02: The Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-70 result 2019 will be declared this month. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The ticket is prized at Rs 200 and the first prize is Rs 5 crore. The draw will be held on November 30 2019. The direct link to buy the ticket is https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/p/buy-kerala-lottery-pooja-bumper-online.html.

Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-70 Lottery Prize Structure:

First prize: Rs 5 crore

Second: Rs 10 lakh

3rd: Rs 5 lakh

4th: Rs 1 lakh

5th Rs 5,000

6th: Rs 2,000

7th: Rs 1,000

8th: Rs 500