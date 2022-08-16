Kerala Plus One Result 2022 declared: Where to check

India
    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 16: The Kerala Plus One Result 2022 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala announced the second allotment result for the first year Higher Secondary admissions and candidates can check the result now.

    In order to check the HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission 2022 second allotment result candidates will have to login on the official website and use their credentials such as the registration number, date of birth. The Kerala Plus One Result 2022 is available on admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 13:42 [IST]
    X