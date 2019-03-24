  • search
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man accused of raping woman inside CPI(M) office arrested

    By PTI
    |

    Palakaad, Mar 24: 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside the CPI(M)'s area committee office at Cheruplassery in Palakaad district, police said on Sunday.

    Prakashan was arrested on Saturday night and produced before the local court. He was remanded to 14 days judicial custody, they said. The incident came to light after the police found a new born baby girl abandoned on the road side on March 16.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    They traced her mother who told the police that the child's father was Prakashan, who had allegedly raped her inside the Communist Party of India (Marxist) office 10 months ago. The woman also claimed in her complaint filed on March 21 that she had gone to the party office for preparation of a college magazine when the incident occurred.

    [Mumbai: Man gets 20 yrs in jail for raping minor]

    The victim and the accused youth activist had earlier studied together in a private college at Cheruplassery. The woman too was booked for abandoning the baby, police said.

    PTI

    More THIRUVANANTHAPURAM News

    Read more about:

    rape cpim kerala

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue