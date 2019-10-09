Kerala Lottery Today Result: Akshaya AK-414 Lottery Results LIVE, now

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, 09: The Kerala Lottery Today Akshaya AK-414 Lottery Result has been declared today. The result are available on the official website.

The draw was conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results began at 3 pm and the full results was made available at 4 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 5,000, 2,000, 1,000 and 500. The 8th prize is Rs 100. The result are available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/10/kerala-lottery-result-09-10-2019-akshaya-ak-414.html