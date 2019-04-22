Kerala Lottery results Today: Win Win lottery result W-509 results today

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 22: The Kerala Today Lottery Win Win lottery result W-509 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The live result will begin at 3 pm and the full result will be made available by 4 pm.

The draw will held at the Gorkhy Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The first prize is Rs 65 lakh, while the second is Rs 10 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize are Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 500 while the 7th is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. Winner gets the prize money after 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

The result once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

