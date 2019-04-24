Kerala Lottery results Today: Akshaya AK-392 lottery result today LIVE, now

Thiruvananthapuram

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 24: The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-392 lottery result today has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

The live result began at 3 pm and the full result was made available by 4 pm.

The draw was held at the Gorkhy Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize are Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 1,000 while the 7th is Rs 500. The 8th prize is Rs 100.

he prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. Winner gets the prize money after 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

The result are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.

