Kerala Lottery Result Today: Akshaya AK-410 today lottery result LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28: The Kerala Lottery Result Today Akshaya AK- 410 today lottery result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The ticket is priced at Rs 30. The draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 5,000, 2,000, 1,0000 and 500. There is also the 8th prize of Rs 100. The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/08/kerala-lottery-result-08-08-2019-karunya-plus-kn-277.html