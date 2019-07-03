Kerala Lottery Result Today: Akshaya AK 402 today lottery result LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram

By Anuj Cariappa

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, July 03: The Kerala Lottery Today Akshaya AK 402 Today lottery result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize are Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 1,000 while the 7th is Rs 500. There is an 8th prize of Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder get after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction. The results once declared will be available on available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.