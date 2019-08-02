Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-132 result today LIVE at 3

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 02: The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-132 result today will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The ticket is priced at Rs 30. The draw is being conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 5,000, 1,000, 500 and 100.

There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The results once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/08/kerala-lottery-result-01-08-2019-karunya-plus-kn-276.html.