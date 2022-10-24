Kerala Governor starts procedure to sack nine VCs, sends show cause notices

YouTube
    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has sent show cause notices to vice-chancellors of nine universities to explain why they must to continue in office as Vice Chancellors.

    "Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan issues notice to the Vice Chancellors concerned to show cause by 5 pm on or before Nov 3rd, their legal right to continue in office as Vice Chancellors and not to declare their appointment illegal and void ab initio," a statement said.

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday sought resignations of VCs of nine varsities in the state.

    The nine VCs include that of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, according to a tweet by Kerala Raj Bhavan on behalf of the Governor.

    "Upholding the verdict of Hon'ble SupremeCourt dt 21.10.22 in Civil Appeal Nos.7634-7635 of 2022(@ SLP(c)Nos.21108-21109 of 2021), Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan has directed Vice Chancellors of 9 varsities in Kerala to tender resignation: PRO,KeralaRajBhavan," the tweet, accompanied by a list of the varsities, said.

    The Raj Bhavan said Khan, as Chancellor of Universities in the state, also directed that the resignations reach him by 11.30 am on Monday.

    Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 17:07 [IST]
    X