  • search
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala floods: Kalyan Jewellers to donate Rs 1 Cr to CM's distress relief fund

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14: Kalyan Jewellers has announced a donation of Rs 1 crore towards Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, in wake of the flood situation in Kerala. T.S. Kalyanaraman, the chairman and managing director of Kalyan Jewellers, will hand over the cheque to Kerala CM, Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

    File photo of Kerala floods
    File photo of Kerala floods

    "Like how we did the last time, we will face this moment of crisis in unity. Kalyan Jewellers will actively involve in relief activities so that the normalcy returns to the state, quickly", Kalayanaraman said. "Apart from monetary support, Kalyan Jewellers will build houses to the flood victims in the coming months", he added.

    Kalyan's team have been actively involved in providing relief to victims of natural calamities across the state. Last year, Kalyan Jewellers management had contributed a sum of over ₹ 2 Crore towards flood relief initiatives.

    More THIRUVANANTHAPURAM News

    Read more about:

    kerala

    Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 0:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue