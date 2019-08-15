Kerala floods: Kalyan Jewellers to donate Rs 1 Cr to CM's distress relief fund

Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14: Kalyan Jewellers has announced a donation of Rs 1 crore towards Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, in wake of the flood situation in Kerala. T.S. Kalyanaraman, the chairman and managing director of Kalyan Jewellers, will hand over the cheque to Kerala CM, Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Like how we did the last time, we will face this moment of crisis in unity. Kalyan Jewellers will actively involve in relief activities so that the normalcy returns to the state, quickly", Kalayanaraman said. "Apart from monetary support, Kalyan Jewellers will build houses to the flood victims in the coming months", he added.

Kalyan's team have been actively involved in providing relief to victims of natural calamities across the state. Last year, Kalyan Jewellers management had contributed a sum of over ₹ 2 Crore towards flood relief initiatives.