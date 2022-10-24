Kerala CM accuses Gov of 'acting as RSS tool' on his order to VCs to resign

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday, saying he was acting as a tool of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh.

"Governor is misusing the Chancellor post to exercise more powers than he holds. It is undemocratic and encroachment on the powers of the Vice Chancellors. The Governor's post is not to move against the government but to uphold the Constitution's dignity. He's acting as a tool of RSS," ANI quoted Vijayan.

His statement comes after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday sought resignations of VCs of nine varsities in the state.

The nine VCs include that of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, according to a tweet by Kerala Raj Bhavan on behalf of the Governor.

"Upholding the verdict of Hon'ble SupremeCourt dt 21.10.22 in Civil Appeal Nos.7634-7635 of 2022(@ SLP(c)Nos.21108-21109 of 2021), Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan has directed Vice Chancellors of 9 varsities in Kerala to tender resignation: PRO,KeralaRajBhavan," the tweet, accompanied by a list of the varsities, said.

The Raj Bhavan said Khan, as Chancellor of Universities in the state, also directed that the resignations reach him by 11.30 am on Monday.

Earlier, the apex court had quashed appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Dr Rajasree MS, saying that as per the University Grants Commission, the search committee constituted by the state should have recommended a panel of not less than three suitable people among eminent people in the field of engineering science to the chancellor but, instead it sent only one name.

The top court, in its October 21 judgement, had said, "In view of the above two binding decisions of this court, any appointment as a Vice Chancellor made on the recommendation of the Search Committee, which is constituted contrary to the provisions of the UGC regulations shall be void ab initio.

"If there is any conflict between the state legislation and the Union legislation, the Union law shall prevail even as per Article 254 of the Constitution of India to the extent the provision of the state legislation is repugnant." Therefore, the submission on behalf of the state that unless the UGC regulations are specifically adopted by the state, the UGC regulations shall not be applicable and the state legislation shall prevail cannot be accepted, it had said.

