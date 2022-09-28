India vs South Africa T20 series streaming details: Where to watch 1st match in your country live online?

Amid the political tussle, Kerala Gov shares video clip of 2019 heckling incident, letters to the CM

Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28: After a thumping victory against Australia, India is ready for yet another T20 series at home. This time, the Men in Blue will lock horns with South Africa in the three-match series.

With the World Cup around the corner, both the teams will be trying their best to end the series on a high note to boost confidence.

Head to Head

Out of 20 T20 matches played against South Africa, India has emerged victorious on 11 occasions while South Africa has won eight matches with one match producing no results.

Interestingly, South Africa has won five matches against the Men in Blue played in India.

Where to Watch India vs South Africa 1st T20 Match in your country?

The series opener will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The match will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).

The match will be aired on Star Network in different language and will be streamed live on HotStar in India,

The first T20 match between India and South Africa will be telecast on SuperSports TV Network in South Africa

Cricket lovers in the UK can catch the action on Sky Sports and Flow Sports App will stream live in the Caribbean islands,

The entire India vs South Africa series will be available on Willow TV in United States and ATN Cricket Plus in Canada.

Fox Cricket will stream the cricket match in Australia, Sky Sport in New Zealand, Ten Sports in Pakistan and Gazi TV in Bangladesh.

Team for Today

India's probable 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar.

South Africa's probable 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

