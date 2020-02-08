  • search
    Head of Kerala school held for 'sexually abusing' girl student

    By PTI
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 08: A senior official of an educational institution was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old student, police said.

    M R Yesodharan(53), Director of Sree Narayana International Study Centre, was arrested under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a complaint was filed in this connection by the parents of the child.

    Yesodharan was an accused in another child abuse case in 2008, but was acquitted due to lack of evidence, they said.

    "The child first mentioned the abuse to her mother following which the parents approached us. We took the accused into custody on Friday evening and arrested him today," investigating officer told PTI.

    Meanwhile, Culture Minister A K Balan, in a release said that Yesodharan was removed from his post. "He has been removed from the post after police registered a case under POCSO and recorded his arrest," the minister said.

