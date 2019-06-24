Direct link to check KMAT Kerala 2019 result, are you eligible

  • search
    Thiruvananthapuram, June 24: The KMAT Kerala 2019 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    All candidates who secured 15 per cent of the total 720 marks ie 108 marks are eligible to apply for admissions to the various colleges. The eligibility is for those colleges that admit students on the basis of the KMAT results. The results are available on https://kmatkerala.in/june2019/resources/pdfs/KMAT_JUNE_2019_RESULTS.pdf.

    Monday, June 24, 2019, 7:29 [IST]
