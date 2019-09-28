Keep youself updated with latestThiruvananthapuram News
Direct link to check Kerala VHSE 1st year improvement result 2019
Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28: The Kerala VHSE 1st year improvement result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The result was declared by the Kerala Examination Board. The exam it may be recalled was conducted in July 2019. Below we are providing you details on how you can download your result. The results are available on keralaresults.nic.in.
How to check Kerala VHSE 1st Year Improvement result 2019:
- Go to keralaresults.nic.in
- Click on the result result
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout