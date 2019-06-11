Keep youself updated with latestThiruvananthapuram News
Direct link to check Calicut University B.Ed results 2019
Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram, June 11: The Calicut University B.Ed results 2019 have been decreed.
The same is also available on the official website.
The Calicut University is the largest in Kerala and was established in the year 1968. There are 30 post graduate departments and 426 colleges under the university. The result is available on www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in/CuPbhavan/index.php.
How to download Calicut University B.Ed results 2019:
- Go to www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in/CuPbhavan/index.php
- Click on relevant link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout