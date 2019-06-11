Direct link to check Calicut University B.Ed results 2019

Thiruvananthapuram, June 11: The Calicut University B.Ed results 2019 have been decreed.

The same is also available on the official website.

The Calicut University is the largest in Kerala and was established in the year 1968. There are 30 post graduate departments and 426 colleges under the university. The result is available on www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in/CuPbhavan/index.php.

How to download Calicut University B.Ed results 2019:

Go to www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in/CuPbhavan/index.php

Click on relevant link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout