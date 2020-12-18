YouTube
    DHSE Kerala 11th supplementary exams 2020 today: Important guidelines

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18: The DHSE Kerala 11th supplementary exams 2020 begin today. Here are a few guidelines you should be aware of.

    The exams will be held in two shifts keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols and social distancing rules. 50 per cent of the teachers will be present at the schools for the supplementary exams.

    The students are advised to carry the print out of their admit card with them. Students also must wear face masks at all times and carry a hand sanitiser along with them to the exam centre. Students are advised to reach the centre in advance and must follow social distancing norms.

    The DHSE Class 11 exam results were declared on July 29 2020 for over 4 lakh students. Those students who were not satisfied with their marks or failed the exams had applied for the DHSE Kerala 11th supplementary exams 2020.

    Story first published: Friday, December 18, 2020, 11:01 [IST]
