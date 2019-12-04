Calicut University 4th Semester result 2019 declared: Important notification released

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 04: The Calicut University 4th Semester result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the 4th semester CUCBCSS exam held in April 2019 has been released. Candidates who wish to apply for Revaluation/Scrutiny/Photocopy of answer scripts, shall register ONLINE on or before 07.12.2019. Print out of the application should reach the undersigned on or before 10.12.2019 along with the Original Chalan Receipt, says the official notification. The results are available on results.uoc.ac.in.