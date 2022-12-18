Bird Flu outbreak in Kerala, over 1000 ducks culled

Thiruvananthapuram

Prakash KL

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18: Kottayam district in Kerala has been hit by bird flu with the Duck farmers being the worst hit as nearly 7,000 birds have been affected due to the flu.

The culling process of all domestic birds including ducks in one km radius of the infection has been started by Kottayam district authorities and the veterinary department, according to a report by a news agency.

Bird flu or avian influenza, a zoonotic disease, is spread mainly by migratory birds coming into the country during the winter months between September and March in India. Though influenza A is adapted to birds, it can also stably adapt and sustain person-to-person transmission.

An official has also confirmed the presence of H5N1 virus in Arpookara and Thalayazham grama panchayats in Kottayam following tests conducted at the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.

There're two H5N1 virus outbreaks at 2 places. We've taken measures. Culled birds, disinfected farm area&sprayed bleaching powder. Epicentre safe now. Ban for poultry products can be lifted by tomorrow: Kottayam Veterinary Head pic.twitter.com/3Oh7tpmGCC — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

Kottayam registered its first case on December 12 and the culling process commenced a day later. The culling of different domestic birds took place in the areas of Arpookara and Thalayazham gram panchayats.

However, the culling process has been completed and the whole area has been sanitised. "The situation is now under control," the news agency quoted Dr Shaji Panikar, the head of the District Veterinary department, as saying.

In October, bird flu was reported from the state's Alappuzha district and operations were conducted to cull in Haripad municipality to check the spread of the disease. Later on the outbreak was detected in Cheruthana in early November.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare depute a high-level team to Kerala after the outbreak of Avian Influenza.