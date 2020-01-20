  • search
Trending Davinder Singh Budget 2020
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    50 injured after temporary gallery of football ground collapses in Palakkad

    By
    |

    Palakkad, Jan 20: Nearly 50 people were injured when a temporary gallery of a football ground here collapsed on Sunday just before a match was to start, police said.

    Indian football legends I M Vijayan and Bhaichung Bhutia, who were present in the stadium, are safe, they said.

    50 injured after temporary gallery of football ground collapses in Palakkad
    File Photo of Former Indian National Football Team Captain Bhaichung Bhutia

    The fundraiser match was organised to help the family of footballer R Dhanarajan who died of cardiac arrest on December 29 during an all India Sevens tournament match at Perintalmanna in Malappuram district.

    Football icon Bhaichung Bhutia quits TMC

    "As per our preliminary count, nearly 50 got injured in the accident in a temporary gallery. They have been shifted to various hospitals in the area. None has suffered any serious injury," police said.

    Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan said, "This unfortunate incident happened just before the match. As per the preliminary reports none has suffered any serious injury. The police, fire brigade and the volunteers are coordinating well to help the injured."

    More THIRUVANANTHAPURAM News

    Read more about:

    palakkad injured football

    Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 8:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue