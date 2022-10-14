YouTube
    26-year-old accused of molesting minor girl held in Abu Dhabi, 3 years later

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14: A POCSO case accused, who had escaped abroad after facing charges of sexually molesting a minor girl, has been arrested in Abu Dhabi three years after the incident, police said here.

    The 26-year old Febin, a native of Navaikulam, was arrested from the Middle East and brought to the local police station at Pallikal near here on Thursday.

    26-year-old accused of molesting minor girl held in Abu Dhabi, 3 years later

    According to police, the case had been filed against the man in October, 2019 for molesting an eight-year old girl.

    As Febin had fled the country by then and steps to bring him back to the state failed, a red corner notice had been initiated against the accused recently, Thiruvananthapuram District Police Chief (Rural), Shipla Dyavaiah said in a statement on Thursday evening.

    Over 47,000 POCSO cases were registered in 2020: Govt in LSOver 47,000 POCSO cases were registered in 2020: Govt in LS

    He was finally nabbed from Abu Dhabi after months-long efforts, she said.

    A police team, led by District Crime Records Bureau DySP, Vijukumar, arrested him from Abu Dhabi and brought to the state, the officer added.

    Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 16:31 [IST]
