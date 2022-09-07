YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Thane Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Woman's body found in well in Thane

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thane, Sep 7: The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a well near her house in Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday morning, a civic official said.

    Police said they have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it.

    Womans body found in well in Thane

    Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said local police informed them that some persons had spotted the body floating in the well.

    Local firemen along with a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and fished out the body, he said.

    Thane: Man dies of electrocutionThane: Man dies of electrocution

    The deceased was identified as Sharada Murlidhar Burse, a resident of Siddheshwar Garden society located nearby in Kolshet area, he said.

    The body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

    The Kapurbawdi police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it, a police official said.

    Comments

    More thane News  

    Read more about:

    woman thane police death

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X