    Thane: Tribunal announces Rs 23.20 lakh as compensation to accident victim's kin

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thane, Sep 16: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded Rs 23.20 lakh as compensation to the kin of a 21-year-old woman who died in a road accident in 2018.

    Tribunal chairman and principal district judge Abhay J Mantri, in his order of September 9, also directed the concerned insurance firm to provide the amount with 7.50 per cent interest from the date of filing of claim.

    MACT in Thane has awarded Rs 23.20 lakh as compensation to the kin of a 21-year-old woman who died in a road accident

    Pooja Pandit Ahire was seriously injured after a speeding autorickshaw hit her when she alighted from a bus at Kapurbawdi on June 23, 2018. She died in a hospital on June 25, with her medical bills amounting to Rs 2 lakh.

    The compensation includes Rs 19.65 lakh for loss of income, Rs 1.85 lakh as medical expenses, and Rs 1.68 lakh for various other losses.

    The MACT said Rs 9 lakh will be paid to the father, Rs 13,80,000 to the mother and Rs 40,000 to the brother of the deceased. Advocate UR Vishwakarma appeared for the applicants and Arvind Tiwari for the insurance firm.

    X