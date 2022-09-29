Keep youself updated with latestThane News
Police rescues minor girl and a woman from prostitution racket in Thane
Thane, Sep 29: Police have rescued a minor girl and a woman who were allegedly pushed into flesh trade in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.
The Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) on Tuesday sent a decoy customer to a restaurant where a woman had brought the two victims to force them into prostitution, senior police inspector Aviraj Kurhade said.
The woman was arrested and a case registered against her under relevant provisions, he said.
The two victims were rescued and sent to a rehabilitation home, he added.
Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 11:11 [IST]