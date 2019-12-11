  • search
    Newborn boy found dumped near drain, hospitalised in Thane

    Thane, Dec 11: A newborn boy was found dumped near a drain in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, a police official said.

    Newborn boy found dumped near drain, hospitalised in Thane
    Some passers-by heard wails of a baby near Shahad Phatak in Ulhasnagar town and were shocked to find the newborn in a bag lying by the side of a drain, he said.

    Parents allege baby's thumb cut off; hospital seeks report

    They alerted the police who rushed to the spot and admitted to child to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, the official said. Search was underway for the boy's parents, he said.

    On Tuesday, the body of a newborn boy was found abandoned near a dustbin in Kopri locality of Thane city, the police added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 14:33 [IST]
