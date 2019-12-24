  • search
    37-year-old Hyderabad man booked for 'marrying', raping physically disabled professor

    Palghar, Dec 23: A 37-year-old Hyderabad resident was booked for allegedly raping a physically disabled professor from Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district after "marrying" her in an illegitimate way, police said on Monday.

    37-year-old Hyderabad man booked for marrying, raping physically disabled professor
    Representational Image

    Mohammad Anwar Moinuddin, a teacher, developed a friendship with the 28-year-old victim, who is a professor at a Vasai college, in May this year and then "married" her by getting a fake qazi to solemnise the ceremony, said Senior Inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manickpur police station.

    23-year-old woman who set herself ablaze after filing rape complaint dies at Hospital

    "She was raped in Vasai and places in Hyderabad and Karnataka. However, he later refused to acknowledge his relationship with her and told her not to keep in touch. She then filed a rape complaint," he said.

    said the man has not been arrested yet and efforts were on to nab him.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 8:42 [IST]
