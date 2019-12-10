  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Arms Act
For Thane Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    22-year-old pregnant woman beaten up by husband, in-laws, suffers miscarriage

    By
    |

    Thane, Dec 10: A 22-year-old pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage after she was allegedly beaten up by her husband and in-laws in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Five of her family members, including her husband, have been booked, a police spokesperson said.

    22-year-old pregnant woman beaten up by husband, in-laws, suffers miscarriage
    Representational Image

    The woman, in her police complaint lodged on Sunday, said she got married to Navnath Mane, a resident of Ambernath township here, in 2015. After sometime, the in-laws started harassing her and demanded money from her parents, she said in the complaint.

    23-year-old woman set on fire after failed rape bid in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

    On December 2, when the victim was pregnant, her in- laws demanded that she divorce her husband as they wanted him to get married to another woman. However, when the victim refused, her husband and in- laws allegedly beat her up with a wooden log and belts, the police official said. The woman further alleged that she was locked up in the bathroom for two days and made to starve.

    On December 4, she pretended to be asleep and later escaped from the house. She then went to her parents' home in Thane and narrated her ordeal following which they asked her to lodge a police complaint. By that time, she suffered a miscarriage of the foetus due to physical and mental harassment, the official said.

    Based on the complaint, the woman's husband, father- in-law Lahu Mane, mother-in-law Abubai Mane, sister-in-law Nivrutti and brother-in-law Ashwin were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

    More THANE News

    Read more about:

    pregnant women beaten mumbai

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 13:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue