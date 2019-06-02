  • search
    Srinagar: Mother-daughter injured in cylinder blast succumb to injuries

    By PTI
    Srinagar, Jun 2: A mother-daughter duo, injured in a gas cylinder blast in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir last month, succumbed to their injuries here on Sunday, officials said.

    Parveena Akhter (35) and her daughter Shaista Bano (14) were undergoing treatment at the SKIMS hospital, they said.

    The duo was among the seven family members injured in the explosion at their residence in Uri in the north Kashmir on May 27.

    PTI

