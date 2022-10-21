Mehbooba Mufti gets notice to vacate official bungalow 'meant for J&K CMs'

YouTube
    Srinagar, Oct 21: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has been served a notice to vacate her official bungalow in the high-security Gupkar area here.

    "The notice to evict from Fair View was served to me a few days ago. This has not come as a surprise and is along the expected lines," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister told PTI.

    She said although the notice mentions that the bungalow is meant for the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, that is not the case. "This place was allotted to my father (Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) in December 2005, after he relinquished the chief minister's office.

    So the grounds mentioned by the administration are not correct," Mufti said. Asked if she will challenge the notice in the court of law, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief said she will consult her legal team.

    "I do not own a place where I can stay. So I have to consult my legal team before taking a decision," she said.

    X