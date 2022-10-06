JKPSC PO Jobs 2022: Registration process begins for 120 vacancies

Muslim body expresses concern over students made to sing Hindu religious songs in Kashmiri schools

Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 06: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has started the online application process for the recruitment of 120 Prosecuting Officer (G) in J&K Home Department on Thursday.

JKPSC 2022 application forms will be made available at jkpsc.nic.in. The last date to apply is November 5. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 vacancies in the J&K Home Department.

Eligible candidates will be able to make the required changes to their application form from 6 to 8 November, according to the official circular.

To apply, the upper age limit of the candidates should be 40 years.

Candidates from the general category will have to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee while Rs 500 for the unreserved category.

PHE candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Firstly, aspiring candidates will have to appear in a preliminary examination.

Those who qualify in it can appear in the main examination.

Main examination scores will be considered to select candidates for the final stage - personality test or interview.

JKPSC PO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Open Merit (OM): 61 posts

Residents of Backward Area (RBA): 12 vacancies

Scheduled Caste (SC): 10 vacancies

Economically Backward Class (EWS): 11 posts

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 12 openings

Other Social Castes (OSC): 5 positions

Pahari Speaking People (PSP): 5 openings

Residents of Area Adjoining Actual Line of Control (ALC)/inhabitants of International Border (IB): 4 posts

JKPSC PO Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit JKPC official website jkpsc.nic.in.

On homepage, click on the 'Jobs/Online Application' link under the recruitment tab.

Now, click on the application link and fill out the application form.

Upload all the documents and also pay the fee.

Submit the JKPSC PO Recruitment 2022 application form

Take a printout and keep it for future reference.

Thursday, October 6, 2022