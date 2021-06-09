JKBOSE Exams: Jammu and Kashmir class 11, 12 board exams cancelled

Srinagar records its coldest night since 1991 as mercury drops at -8.8 degree Celsius

Srinagar, June 09: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday cancelled the pending board exams for Class 11 and Class 12.

"In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled," the Lt. Governor's office said.

"The detailed procedure for publishing results along with a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly," it added.

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the cancellation of board exams this year in view of the COVID-19 situation, several state governments also announced that they will not be holding state board exams.

Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Maharashtra are some of the states that have decided not to conduct Class 10th and/or Class 12th board examinations 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Assam is the only state that has decided to conduct board exams 2021 for both Class 10 and Class 12.