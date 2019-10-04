JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 declared: Direct link to check

Srinagar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Oct 04: The JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the b0-annual exam has been declared for the Jammu Region/Summer Zone. The result is available in the online mode and students can also check the direct link we have provided below to check your results. The results are available on jkbose.ac.in.

Direct link: http://results.jkbose.ac.in/Results/17/CLASS10BIANNUAL2019SUMMERZONE/E17_Result.aspx

How to check JKBOSE 10th Result 2019:

Go to jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout