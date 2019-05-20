J&K: Body of missing teacher found in a Bandipora lake

  • search
    By PTI
    Srinagar, May 20: The body of a teacher, who went missing last week, was recovered from a lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Monday, police said.

    Image for representation only

    The body of Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, a resident Sheikpora Mantrigam area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, was missing since last Monday and his body was recovered by the police from the Wular Lake, an officer said.

    The body was spotted by the locals of Laharwalpora village, following which a police team reached the spot and took the body into their custody, the officer said.

    A forensic team rushed to the spot and a medical team has been constituted for conducting the post-mortem in the presence of a magistrate. Proper photography and videography is being done of the entire proceedings, the official said.

    An inquiry under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been initiated to ascertain the actual cause of the death, the official said, requesting the people no to pay heed to rumours.

    PTI

