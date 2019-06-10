Direct link to check JKBOSE 11th Results 2019 for Jammu region

Srinagar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Srinagar, June 10: The JKBOSE 11th Results 2019 for Jammu region has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The JKBOSE was established under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act 1975. This is the body that conducts the exams for both Class 10 and 12.

The results are available on http://3.93.45.27/Results/5/class11thAnnual2019RegularSummerZone/default1.aspx.

How to check JKBOSE 11th results 2019 for Jammu region:

Go to http://3.93.45.27/Results/5/class11thAnnual2019RegularSummerZone/default1.aspx

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout