    By Anuj Cariappa
    Srinagar, June 10: The JKBOSE 11th Results 2019 for Jammu region has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    The JKBOSE was established under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act 1975. This is the body that conducts the exams for both Class 10 and 12.

    Direct link to check JKBOSE 11th Results 2019 for Jammu region

    The results are available on http://3.93.45.27/Results/5/class11thAnnual2019RegularSummerZone/default1.aspx.

    How to check JKBOSE 11th results 2019 for Jammu region:

    • Go to http://3.93.45.27/Results/5/class11thAnnual2019RegularSummerZone/default1.aspx
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 7:25 [IST]
