BVR Subrahmanyam takes charge as Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir

    Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer BVR Subrahmanyam on Saturday took charge as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. He replaces BB Vyas.

    BVR Subrahmanyam

    The 60-year-old Vyas, who is considered as a trusted lieutenant of the Governor, was last month given a one-year extension in service, beyond May 31, 2018, as the chief secretary of the state.

    Subrahmanyam, considered an expert in internal security matters, has served as private secretary to former prime minister Manmohan Singh during 2004-2008. He worked with the World Bank during June 2008 and September 2011 before joining again the Manmohan Singh-led PMO in March 2012.

    Subrahmanyam was in the PMO after Narendra Modi became the prime minister in May 2014. He stayed in the PMO till March 2015 and then moved to his cadre state Chhattisgarh.

