AAP "merely a party of UT Delhi", only Cong can challenge BJP in Gujarat, HP: Azad

Srinagar, Nov 06: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that AAP is "merely a party of UT Delhi" and cannot challenge the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

He has said that only Congress could challenge the ruling BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. "Although I have separated from Congress, I wasn't against their policy of secularism. It was only due to the party's system getting weakened. I would still want Congress to perform well in Gujarat and HP Assembly polls. AAP isn't capable to do so," ANI quoted him as saying in an exclusive chat.

Azad, who ended his 52-year association in August, said that Congress takes everybody together and lashed out at the AAP saying it has failed in Punjab.

"AAP is merely a party of UT Delhi. They can't run Punjab efficiently, only Congress can challenge BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as they have an inclusive policy."

Azad, who quit Congress in August, in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, targeted party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over the way the party was run in the past nearly nine years.

He launched his new party - the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) in September. He said his political journey started with the Gandhi family but his ideal remained Mahatma Gandhi since his student days.

Meanwhile, Gujarat elections will be held in two phases - December 1 and 5. The results will be announced on December 8.

