Shakti Squad to ensure safety of women during Durga Puja in Jharkhand

    Ranchi, Oct 01: To inculcate confidence among women revellers during Durga Puja festival, the East Singhbhum district police has deployed 'Shakti Squad' women mobile police force to keep vigil on eve teasers in the steel city of Jamshedpur, an officer said.

    Senior Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar, Additional District Magistrate (L&O), Nandkishore Lal flagged off the "Shakti Squad" on Friday, who will patrol around the city on 25 pink scooties during the festival.

    Artisans decorate a Durga Puja pandal for the Durga Puja festival celebrations
    The objective was to ensure safety of women, who could move around puja pandals without fear, the SSP said, news agency PTI reported.

    In case of any trouble, the pink scooty patrolling members would immediately dial 100 or contact senior officials, so that additional reinforcements could be sent to the spot for necessary action, the SSP said, adding that the squad members would also keep an eye on pick-pocketers and snatchers.

    Meanwhile, the SSP said an elaborate security arrangement has been made to maintain law and order during the festival.

    The district police would also keep close watch on social media, he said.

    The SSP warned against posting/forwarding any objectionable videos or message that could disturb the prevailing peace and tranquility and the culprits will be dealt with strongly.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 15:45 [IST]
    X