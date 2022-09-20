YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Ranchi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 declared

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ranchi, Sep 20: JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: The Jharkhand Class 10, 12 compartment exam results 2022 have been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The same is available on the official website.

    The pass percentage in the secondary compartment exam was 48.36 while in the intermediate compartment exam the pass percentage in Science stream was 46.22 per cent, Commerce- 77.52 per cent, Arts- 58.93.

    JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 declared

    REET Results 2022 likely to be declared today, check detailsREET Results 2022 likely to be declared today, check details

    The JAC has also released the results for the Madhyama and Madrasa exams. The JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 is available on jacresults.com.

    Comments

    More ranchi News  

    Read more about:

    jharkhand results

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 15:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X