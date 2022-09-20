In Jharkhand, over 1 cr people have linked Aadhar and Voter IDs

JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 declared

Ranchi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ranchi, Sep 20: JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: The Jharkhand Class 10, 12 compartment exam results 2022 have been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The same is available on the official website.

The pass percentage in the secondary compartment exam was 48.36 while in the intermediate compartment exam the pass percentage in Science stream was 46.22 per cent, Commerce- 77.52 per cent, Arts- 58.93.

REET Results 2022 likely to be declared today, check details

The JAC has also released the results for the Madhyama and Madrasa exams. The JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 is available on jacresults.com.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 15:11 [IST]