YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Ranchi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Four killed, 25 injured as bus turns turtle in Jharkhand

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hazaribag, Oct 2: Four people were killed and 25 others injured when the bus they were travelling in turned turtle in Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said.

    Four killed, 25 injured as bus turns turtle in Jharkhand
    Representational Image

    The incident occurred late on Saturday when the bus driver, while negotiating a sharp turn, lost control of the vehicle near Bahumar, around 110 km from state capital Ranchi, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

    Kanpur accident: 26 killed as tractor carrying pilgrims overturnsKanpur accident: 26 killed as tractor carrying pilgrims overturns

    The bus, carrying mostly pilgrims, was on its way to Odisha from Gaya via Hazaribag, he said. The injured have been shifted to Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital, the SP said, adding that the condition of five has been stated to be “serious”.

    PTI

    Comments

    More ranchi News  

    Read more about:

    bus accident

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X