    Road rage: 16-year-old girl stabs differently-abled man to death in Raipur

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Raipur, July 25: In a road rage incident, a differently-abled man was allegedly stabbed to death by a 16-year-old girl in an incident of road rage in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Sunday.The incident took place in Kankalipara area under the Azad Chowk police station.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The minor who was riding a two-wheeler attacked the deaf and mute victim who was on his bicycle, after the latter failed to respond to her horn, he said.

    The girl allegedly stabbed the man in the neck with a knife that she was carrying, killing him on the spot, the official said. The minor was detained from Mandir Hasaud area and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered from her, he said.

    An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act has been registered by the Azad Chowk police, Patel said.

    The detained minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday, he added.

