India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Raipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Raipur: Man dies by suicide after killing daughter, son

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Raipur, Aug 08: A man died by suicide after allegedly killing his 9-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

    Raipur: Man dies by suicide after killing daughter, son
    Representational Image

    The incident took place in Deori village under Dharsinva police station limits, said Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sukhnandan Rathore.

    Punjabi woman dies by suicide in NY: Netizens outraged as victim's video before death goes viralPunjabi woman dies by suicide in NY: Netizens outraged as victim's video before death goes viral

    "Rameshwar Sahu (30) allegedly murdered his children Amit (9) and Ragini (6) before ending his life. The bodies are decomposed and have been sent for autopsy, which will give us more details of the case," he said.

    The incident may have taken place two to three days ago going by condition of the bodies, the Additional SP added.

    Comments

    More raipur News  

    Read more about:

    raipur

    Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 12:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X