Raipur: Man dies by suicide after killing daughter, son

Raipur, Aug 08: A man died by suicide after allegedly killing his 9-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

The incident took place in Deori village under Dharsinva police station limits, said Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sukhnandan Rathore.

"Rameshwar Sahu (30) allegedly murdered his children Amit (9) and Ragini (6) before ending his life. The bodies are decomposed and have been sent for autopsy, which will give us more details of the case," he said.

The incident may have taken place two to three days ago going by condition of the bodies, the Additional SP added.

Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 12:55 [IST]