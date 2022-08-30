YouTube
    Raipur: 150 Ganesh idols vandalised, FIR registered against unidentified persons

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Raipur, Aug 30: Unidentified persons allegedly vandalised around 150 idols of Lord Ganesh kept for sale in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a police official said on Tuesday.

    The incident took place near Amapara area under Azad Chowk police station limits in the wee hours of Monday, he said. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated on Wednesday.

    Raipur: 150 Ganesh idols vandalised, FIR registered against unidentified persons

    Nearly 150 idols of Lord Ganesh kept at three-four roadside stalls were damaged, he said. Following complaints from the affected stall owners, police have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched a probe into it, the official said.

    Investigators have examined the footage of CCTVs installed near these stalls. A process is on gather information from some more cameras put up in the area, he said. The stall owners have suffered losses estimated worth around Rs 2 lakh, the official said.

