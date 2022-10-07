YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Raipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Notices issued to civic officials after Ravana effigy remains half-burnt during Dussehra

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dhamtari, Oct 07: An employee of Dhamtari civic body in Chhattisgarh was suspended and show-cause notices were issued to four officials after all ten heads of the effigy of Ravana remained unburnt during the Dussehra celebrations here.

    The pictures of the effigy-burning event held on October 5 in Ramleela Maidan in Dhamtari show the heads of the demon king remained intact, while the torso was reduced to ashes.

    Employee of Dhamtari civic body in Chhattisgarh was suspended and show-cause notices were issued to four officials after all ten heads of the effigy of Ravana remained unburnt during the Dussehra celebrations
    Employee of Dhamtari civic body in Chhattisgarh was suspended and show-cause notices were issued to four officials after all ten heads of the effigy of Ravana remained unburnt during the Dussehra celebrations

    Dussehra or Vijayadashami marks the end of the annual Durga Puja festival, wherein the effigies of Ravana are burnt across the country to symbolise the victory of good over evil. In Dhamtari, the Ravana effigy-burning event was organised by the local civic body.

    After the Dussehra celebration, the Dhamtari Municipal Corporation (DMC) ordered suspension of clerk Rajendra Yadav for his alleged negligence in making the effigy of Ravana. The order states, Yadav, assistant grade-3, has committed grave negligence in making effigy of Ravana for Dussehra celebration 2022 that maligned the image of the DMC.

    Haryana: Narrow escape for Dussehra revellers as burning effigy of Ravana falls in YamunanagarHaryana: Narrow escape for Dussehra revellers as burning effigy of Ravana falls in Yamunanagar

    After the suspension of Yadav, another employee, Samarth Ransingh, was given his charge, said Rajesh Padamwar, executive engineer of the DMC. Besides, four officials - assistant engineer Vijay Mehra and sub-engineers Lomas Dewangan, Kamlesh Thakur and Kamta Nagendra - have been issued show-cause notices by the DMC, which has sought their replies in this connection, he said.

    Padamwar is currently handling the charge as the civic body chief since DMC commissioner Vinay Kumar Poyam is on leave. Dhamtari Mayor Vijay Devangan said the action has been taken against those who were given the responsibility of making the effigy and now payment of the work will be withheld.

    According to the corporation officials, the artisans engaged in making the effigy allegedly were in setting it up at the ground ahead of the function. Ten heads of the effigy remained unburnt which indicates that it was not made properly, they said.

    Comments

    More raipur News  

    Read more about:

    dussehra notice chhattisgarh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X