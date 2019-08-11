ITI jobs: NTPC announces 79 vacancies for ITI Trainees and other Posts; Apply online before Aug 31

Raipur, Aug 11: NTPC ITI jobs have been announced and 79 ITI Trainee, Assistant Trainee, Lab Assistant Trainee and Diploma Trainee are up for grabs. NTPC recruitment notification announcing these 79 openings can be downloaded below. Last date to apply for these NTPC jobs is Aigust 31, 2019.

National Thermal Power Corporation or NTPC recruitment 2019 notification is available in official website www.ntpccareers.net.

NTPC Recruitment 2019 notification download, NTPC written test, other details:

Aspirants should pass 10th/ ITI/ Graduate/ B.Sc./ Diploma. Age limit should be 35 years and 37 years. Selection will be based on written test and skill test. NTPC written test will be held at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. Selected candidates will be placed at Chhattisgarh. Application mode is online. Diploma Trainees' selection will be based on written test while for other posts, selection will be based on written test &and skill test.

NTPC Recruitment 2019 notification for ITI/Diploma jobs in pdf: Click Here

NTPC Recruitment 2019: How to apply for these ITI jobs: