  • search
For Raipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ITI jobs: NTPC announces 79 vacancies for ITI Trainees and other Posts; Apply online before Aug 31

    By
    |

    Raipur, Aug 11: NTPC ITI jobs have been announced and 79 ITI Trainee, Assistant Trainee, Lab Assistant Trainee and Diploma Trainee are up for grabs. NTPC recruitment notification announcing these 79 openings can be downloaded below. Last date to apply for these NTPC jobs is Aigust 31, 2019.

    ITI jobs: NTPC announces 79 vacancies for ITI Trainees and other Posts; Apply online before Aug 31

    National Thermal Power Corporation or NTPC recruitment 2019 notification is available in official website www.ntpccareers.net.

    NTPC Recruitment 2019 notification download, NTPC written test, other details:

    Aspirants should pass 10th/ ITI/ Graduate/ B.Sc./ Diploma. Age limit should be 35 years and 37 years. Selection will be based on written test and skill test. NTPC written test will be held at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. Selected candidates will be placed at Chhattisgarh. Application mode is online. Diploma Trainees' selection will be based on written test while for other posts, selection will be based on written test &and skill test.

    NTPC Recruitment 2019 notification for ITI/Diploma jobs in pdf: Click Here

    NTPC Recruitment 2019: How to apply for these ITI jobs:

    Read more about:

    ntpc jobs

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 9:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue