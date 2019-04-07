  • search
    GOVT jobs: CGPSC recruitment 2019 underway, 117 Librarian and Sports Officer jobs announced

    Raipur, Apr 7: CGPSC recruitment is underway and the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced job openings for Librarian and Sports Officer. The last date to apply for CGPSC Librarian and spots officer jobs is May 4, 2019.

    The official notification of CGPSC Recruitment 2019 has called for the total number of 117 vacancies on official website www.psc.cg.gov.in.

    For the direct link of official CGPSC jobs announcement for Librarian and Sports Officer posts: Click Here 

    The candidates can register online through prescribed format before the last date i.e 04 May 2019. Interested applicants should check the recruitment process including important date, selection process, eligibility criteria, application fee, details of posts and so on. Aspirants should visit the official website and can download the official notification here.

    How to apply for CGPSC jobs:

    • Visit www.psc.cg.gov.in.
    • On the right side of the home page, click on online application
    • Now, click on the link LIBRARIAN AND SPORTS OFFICER.
    • Click on the second link on this page and register first.
    • After registering you will get a new username and password.
    • Using new UN and password, return to page mentioned in step3 and login.
    • Fill up the required information and follow the instructions.
    • Submit
    • Take printout of the final acknowledgement for future reference.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 0:08 [IST]
